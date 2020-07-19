Left Menu
Development News Edition

Under "Sunday lockdown," all activities halt in TN

Tamil Nadu police said till date Rs 18.39 crore fine has beenlevied against violators of curbs and as many as 6.41 lakh vehiclesseized across the state. The state is set to witness one more 'Sunday lockdown' on July 26 and authorities expect such measures to augment ongoing initiatives to help slow down the spread of COVID-19 and early identification of people with flu like symptoms and treatment for those who test positive..

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-07-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 13:29 IST
Under "Sunday lockdown," all activities halt in TN

Tamil Nadu came under an intense lockdown, the third successive Sunday of full curbs without any relaxations to help fight COVID-19 and roads everywhere wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors. Barring milk supply and health care services, all other activities came to a halt and markets were closed down. Shops, including those selling essential commodities, were shut.

But for cargo trucks, other vehicles went off the roads. For sanitary workers, it was business as usual as they continued their clean up work, and personnel of civic bodies conducted door to door surveys to detect people with flu like symptoms and fever camps were also held.

State run low cost Amma canteens also functioned. Check posts were set up at key intersections in towns and cities, including 193 here and at district borders as part of measures to effectively implement the complete shutdown.

"No vehicle will be allowed to ply on the roads except those for milk distribution, medical emergencies and funerals," Chennai police said in a statement adding any other vehicle found plying without any of these valid reasons would be detained. For any queries, the traffic control room may be contacted at 044-23452330 and 23452362, the release said.

Following violations like opening of meat shops in quite afew areas like Virudhunagar district's Aruppukottai, authoritiesswung into action and closed down the outlets. Greater Chennai Corporation said from May 8 till July 18, as many as 19,151 fever camps were held, in which 11,81,205 people participated, leading to detection of 62,470 people with flu-like symptoms.

Local bodies utilise the curbs to reach out to even more people to detect a higher number of flu-like cases. Tamil Nadu police said till date Rs 18.39 crore fine has beenlevied against violators of curbs and as many as 6.41 lakh vehiclesseized across the state.

The state is set to witness one more 'Sunday lockdown' on July 26 and authorities expect such measures to augment ongoing initiatives to help slow down the spread of COVID-19 and early identification of people with flu like symptoms and treatment for those who test positive..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC directs Google, FB, Twitter to take down posts, tweets defaming suspended IAS officer

The Delhi High Court has directed US-based Google LLC, Facebook and Twitter to take down or disable certain objectionable posts and tweets on their platforms, which level allegations against a suspended civil servant by a woman. The court h...

Man in custody after Nantes cathedral fire - French TV

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire in the 15th century cathedral in the French city of Nantes that blew out stained glass windows and destroyed the grand organ, TV channel LCI reported on Sunday. The man, a Rwanda...

Turkish police detain 27 people over links to Islamic State

Turkish police said on Sunday they had detained 27 people with links to the Islamic State militant group whom they suspect were preparing for an attack. Police said they had learned that the people had been ordered to carry out an attack in...

Pak court allows relocation of zoo's elephant to Cambodian sanctuary

A Pakistani court has asked the government to relocate an elephant to an animal rehabilitation sanctuary in Cambodia after animal rights activists launched a campaign highlighting that the pachyderm was chained and mistreated in a small zoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020