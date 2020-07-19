MP: Robbers blow up ATM with explosives; steal over Rs 22 lakh
"Two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons robbed a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM at around 2 am today after blowing it up using explosives, Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi told reporters. He said according to bank officials, the ATM had Rs 22 lakh to Rs 23 lakh, which the robbers took away.PTI | Panna | Updated: 19-07-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 15:43 IST
Two persons stole over Rs 22 lakh from an ATM after blowing it up with explosives in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said. They held the ATM's guard at gunpoint while committing the robbery, the police said.
The incident took place at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a nationalised bank in Simaria town, about 60 km from the district headquarters. "Two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons robbed a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM at around 2 am today after blowing it up using explosives, Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi told reporters.
He said according to bank officials, the ATM had Rs 22 lakh to Rs 23 lakh, which the robbers took away. "We have started a search operation to nab the robbers and will arrest them soon, the official said.
The ATM's guard, Sukhendra Choudhary, told reporters that two persons, who arrived on a black motorcycle at around 2 am, pushed him and one of them later held him at gunpoint before they blew up the machine. They then fled with the money, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- ATM
- State Bank of India
- Madhya Pradesh
- Panna
ALSO READ
Arunachal seeks 'special consideration' for its power sector under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
Goa: Doctor in charge of COVID-19 treatment returns home after 98 days
C'garh: Two held for robbery-cum-murder outside ATM in Raigarh
PM pitches for Atmanirbhar App ecosystem, says IT is tackling disruption brought about by COVID-19
PM pitches for Atmanirbhar App ecosystem, says IT is tackling disruption brought about by COVID-19