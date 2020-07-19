Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt did little to help flood-hit people, alleges Congress

Media convenor of the UP Congress, Lalan Kumar, on Sunday said, "The common public and farmers are facing the fury of floods but the state government has done very little to provide any concrete relief to them.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-07-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 17:02 IST
UP govt did little to help flood-hit people, alleges Congress

The Congress on Sunday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of doing little to provide relief to people hit by floods in the state

In a Hindi tweet, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday evening had said, "Conducting an aerial survey does not provide any relief from floods. Concrete policies can help to combat it." Visuals of Lallu wading through knee-deep water and taking a boat ride to meet people in the Tamukhiraj Assembly constituency in Kushinagar also flashed on a few regional news channels. Media convenor of the UP Congress, Lalan Kumar, on Sunday said, "The common public and farmers are facing the fury of floods but the state government has done very little to provide any concrete relief to them. The state government is only giving statements." He added that people in Kushinagar do not have enough ration and fodder for the cattle. The administration is not doing enough to provide relief to people, he added. "To know problems of people in his constituency, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu reached out to the people facing problems due to floods through boats and by wading through knee-deep water in agriculture fields," Lalan said. Meanwhile, the BJP accused the Congress of "enacting a drama". UP BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting on flood relief before the onset of monsoon. “He had then told officials to ensure that the common people do not face any hardships. Items of daily use are being made available to people in flood-affected areas. The Congress is enacting a drama. The situation of flood in the state is still under control," he said.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Budget for Puducherry to be presented on Monday

The Puducherry budget for 2020-21 is to be presented in the Assembly on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi would deliver her customary address and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in-charge of Finance would present the budget, a press note...

Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Mondays scheduled liftoff for the Arab worlds first interplanetary mission, officials said Sunday. The launch of the orbiter name...

Naturopath booked for prescribing allopathic medicines

A naturopath has been booked for allegedly prescribing allopathic drugs to patients here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The clinic of the practitioner was raided on Saturday by a health officer, an official said.The accused didnt ho...

Iranian health officials play down president's figure of 25 million people infected

Iranian health officials sought on Sunday to play down the presidents estimate that some 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, saying it was based on serological blood tests that measure exposure to the illness and that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020