New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DEL25 RJ-CONG-ASSEMBLY Brief Rajasthan Assembly session may be held this week: Cong sources Jaipur: A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra, Congress sources on Sunday said a brief session of the state assembly may be called this week. .

DEL26 RJ-BTP-PRESIDENT We’ll be kingmakers, says BTP as Rajasthan crisis unfolds Jaipur: As the Ashok Gehlot government struggles to retain power in Rajasthan, the Bhartiya Tribal Party says it is now in a position to punch way above its weight despite its minuscule presence in the state assembly. . DEL29 RJ-CONG-LD MAKEN Congress demands Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's resignation Jaipur: The Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. .

DEL20 UP-IMMOLATION-ARREST Four arrested in mother-daughter self-immolation bid case in UP Lucknow/Amethi: Four people have been arrested in Amethi after a woman and her daughter set themselves on fire outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow alleging police inaction in a case of dispute over a drain, police said on Sunday. . DEL30 BJP-LD HR Senior leader Om Prakash Dhankar appointed Haryana BJP president Chandigarh/New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Haryana minister Om Prakash Dhankar was on Sunday appointed as the party's state president. .

DES19 UP-CONG-FLOODS UP govt did little to help flood-hit people, alleges Congress Lucknow: The Congress on Sunday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of doing little to provide relief to people hit by floods in the state. . DES18 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA COVID-19: 1 more death, 125 new cases in Noida Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded one more coronavirus-related fatality, while 125 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, official data showed..