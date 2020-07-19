Left Menu
New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

. DEL29 RJ-CONG-LD MAKEN Congress demands Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's resignation Jaipur: The Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 17:16 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DEL25 RJ-CONG-ASSEMBLY Brief Rajasthan Assembly session may be held this week: Cong sources Jaipur: A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra, Congress sources on Sunday said a brief session of the state assembly may be called this week. .

DEL26 RJ-BTP-PRESIDENT We'll be kingmakers, says BTP as Rajasthan crisis unfolds Jaipur: As the Ashok Gehlot government struggles to retain power in Rajasthan, the Bhartiya Tribal Party says it is now in a position to punch way above its weight despite its minuscule presence in the state assembly. . DEL29 RJ-CONG-LD MAKEN Congress demands Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's resignation Jaipur: The Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

DEL20 UP-IMMOLATION-ARREST Four arrested in mother-daughter self-immolation bid case in UP Lucknow/Amethi: Four people have been arrested in Amethi after a woman and her daughter set themselves on fire outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow alleging police inaction in a case of dispute over a drain, police said on Sunday. . DEL30 BJP-LD HR Senior leader Om Prakash Dhankar appointed Haryana BJP president Chandigarh/New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Haryana minister Om Prakash Dhankar was on Sunday appointed as the party's state president. .

DES19 UP-CONG-FLOODS UP govt did little to help flood-hit people, alleges Congress Lucknow: The Congress on Sunday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of doing little to provide relief to people hit by floods in the state. . DES18 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA COVID-19: 1 more death, 125 new cases in Noida Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded one more coronavirus-related fatality, while 125 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, official data showed..

Budget for Puducherry to be presented on Monday

The Puducherry budget for 2020-21 is to be presented in the Assembly on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi would deliver her customary address and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in-charge of Finance would present the budget, a press note...

Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Mondays scheduled liftoff for the Arab worlds first interplanetary mission, officials said Sunday. The launch of the orbiter name...

Naturopath booked for prescribing allopathic medicines

A naturopath has been booked for allegedly prescribing allopathic drugs to patients here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The clinic of the practitioner was raided on Saturday by a health officer, an official said.The accused didnt ho...

Iranian health officials play down president's figure of 25 million people infected

Iranian health officials sought on Sunday to play down the presidents estimate that some 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, saying it was based on serological blood tests that measure exposure to the illness and that...
