45-year-old man killed by bear in J&K's Ramban
Abdul Rashid Bakerwal, a resident of Dhiyan Garh village of neighbouring Reasi district, was attacked and killed by the bear at Mangit Top on Saturday night, a police official said. He said Bakerwal along with dozens of other nomadic families was camping in the high-altitude pastures for grazing of his cattle.PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 19-07-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 17:42 IST
