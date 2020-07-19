Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central team arrives in Bihar to review COVID-19 situation

A three-member central team reached here on Sunday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in Bihar, which has witnessed a surge in novel coronavirus cases, an official said. Till Saturday evening, the number of total positive cases in the state stood at 24,967. The recovery rate in Bihar has also dropped to 63.17 per cent on July 19 from 77.52 per cent on July 1.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 18:21 IST
Central team arrives in Bihar to review COVID-19 situation

A three-member central team reached here on Sunday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in Bihar, which has witnessed a surge in novel coronavirus cases, an official said. The team sent by the Union health ministry is being led by Luv Agarwal, who is a joint secretary in the ministry. The director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr S K Singh, and Associate Professor of Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Neeraj Nishchal are also part of the team. The team will hold meetings with authorities of the health department and other officials concerned to discuss ways to contain the spread of the disease, the official said.

Taking serious view of the spread of the novel coronavirus in Bihar in the recent past, the team was asked to "undertake the visit immediately and coordinate with state health authorities to review the existing situation and provide necessary support and guidance", he said. The state has witnessed a 2.5 times rise in COVID-19 cases since July 1 when the case count was 10,075. Till Saturday evening, the number of total positive cases in the state stood at 24,967.

The recovery rate in Bihar has also dropped to 63.17 per cent on July 19 from 77.52 per cent on July 1. The number of sample testing is over 10,500 per day in the state at present.

Following the hike in positive cases, the state government on July 16 announced the imposition of a complete lockdown till July 31..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Symptom tracker app reveals six distinct types of COVID-19 infection

British scientists analysing data from a widely-used COVID-19 symptom-tracking app have found there are six distinct types of the disease, each distinguished by a cluster of symptoms.A Kings College London team found that the six types also...

Netanyahu's graft trial resumes amid Israeli virus anger

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will resume in earnest in January, with thrice-weekly evidentiary hearings set to begin then, a Jerusalem court decided on Sunday. It was not immediately clear if Netanyahu would b...

Follow guidelines to combat coronavirus threat: J-K Guv Murmu to people

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday appealed to people to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to slow the spread of the disease. He also asked the people to ...

EU recovery fund plan hangs in balance at deadlocked summit

A European Union plan to breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus pandemic hung in the balance on Sunday as leaders quarrelled over the level of spending on the third day of a summit. The resumption of negotiations in Brusse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020