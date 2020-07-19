PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:20pm

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 11 lakh mark on Sunday, according to data provided by states and union territories

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:20pm

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 194 142 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 49650 22890 642 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 650 274 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 22981 15165 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 26379 16597 179 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 717 488 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 5407 3775 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 122793 103134 3628 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 3484 2038 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 48411 34882 2147 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 26164 19793 349 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1484 1037 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 13899 7811 244 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 5385 2656 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 63772 23065 1331 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 12480 5373 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1178 1003 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 22600 15311 721 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 310455 169569 11854------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1911 1235 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 450 49 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 284 167 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 988 432 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 17437 11937 91 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1999 1154 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 10100 6535 254 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 29434 20958 559 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 273 90 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 170693 117915 2481 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 43780 30607 409 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2669 1735 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 4515 3116 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 49247 29845 1146 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 42487 24883 1112 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1114350 695661 27451------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 40537 22763 675 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1077618 and the death toll at 26816. The ministry said that 677423 people have so far recovered from the infection.