Waterlogging, traffic snarls across Delhi after heavy rains

Waterlogging in several areas of the national capital due to heavy rains affected movement of traffic here on Sunday, officials said. The Delhi Traffic Police posted alerts on Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogged roads. The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains Sunday morning which inundated low-lying areas. Several stretches where construction work is going on also reported waterlogging. Traffic was disrupted as trees fell down in many places in the city.

Tilak Nagar Metro Station service lane, Lancer's Convent School in Prashant Vihar, Rohini and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg near Oberoi Hotel were some of the places where trees fell down and blocked the roads, police said. Many residents shared on social media videos and pictures of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles wading through waterlogged roads. The stretches of South Avenue road, Vinay Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg under railway bridge, Dhuala Kuan, New Delhi Railway Station, Minto Road, Guru Nanak Chowk, Azad Market Railway Bridge, Moolchand underpass, Modi Mill, Pul Prahaladpur and Prembadi underpass reported traffic snarls due to heavy rains. IP Marg also reported traffic disruption due to waterlogging. Traffic coming from Laxmi Nagar was diverted towards Rajaram Kohli Marg or Akshardham side, police said. They, however, said engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) are trying to clear the water with the help of pumps, big machines and other paraphernalia. "Till then the traffic on Saleemgarh coming from ISBT is diverted at Rajaram Kohli Marg towrds Pushta road and then to NH24. Traffic has also been diverted at Rajghat towards Delhi Gate side, at gate no 23 towards Vikas Marg, at loop on IP flyover to avoid the stretch between IP flyover and Bhairon road," police said. As soon as water is cleared on Ring Road, IP marg, all diversions will be removed, they said, adding that traffic has been opened in all stretches except on Ring Road near IP flyover. "Motorists are requested to check the traffic updates while planning their trips, especially when it rains," police said. Meanwhile, traffic slowed down from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk due to waterlogging near GTK Depot. Traffic snarls were also reported at Minto Road, Mathura Road, Outer Ring Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and Ashram Chowk. "Traffic is affected from Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road due to waterlogging," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a series of alerts posted on Twitter. "Traffic is affected on Ring Road under Dhaula Kuan Flyover, GGP PDR road (both carriageways) and near Mundka Metro Station (both carriageways) due to waterlogging," it said. Movement of traffic has also been affected at W point, Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk and from Ring Road towards Bhairon Road due to waterlogging, the police informed commuters. According to the Delhi fire department, a bus and two autorickshaws were stuck at the Minto Bridge underpass due to heavy waterlogging.

"We received a call around 7:54 am. Our team reached the spot where a bus and two autorickshaws were stuck due to waterlogging. The driver and the conductor of the bus and an auto driver were safely rescued by our personnel," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said. There were no passengers onboard the bus, he said. PTI AMP SLB SRY