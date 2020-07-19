Ex-UP finance minister referred to Delhi hospital for coronavirus treatment

Former Uttar Pradesh finance minister Rajesh Agarwal was referred to Delhi for treatment on Sunday, days after he tested positive for coronavirus. District Surveillance Officer Dr Ashok Kumar said Rajesh Agarwal, who is the MLA from Bareilly Cantonment, and four members of his family had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 15

“All of them were admitted to Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute of Medical Sciences," he said, adding that the 75-year-old former finance minister had requested that he be shifted to Delhi as his condition did not improve. "On Saturday, he was referred to Max Hospital in Delhi," Kumar said. In the past 24 hours, 48 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Bareilly while four persons lost their lives. Till now, as many as 342 COVID-19 patients have been discharged while 26 patients have succumbed to COVID-19.