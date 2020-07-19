Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air traffic disrupted after minor mishap at airport

Speaking to PTI, airport director S Suresh said the mishap occurred when the speeding fire tender that was on a routine inspection at the airport skidded and fell down on its side this afternoon. The vehicle was immediately removed and air traffic was restored within three hours, Suresh said.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 19-07-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 22:21 IST
Air traffic disrupted after minor mishap at airport
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Air traffic was disrupted for about two-and-a-half hours on Sunday after a fire engine skidded and turned on its side on the runway of the Renigunta airport, 20 km from here, an airport official said. Speaking to PTI, airport director S Suresh said the mishap occurred when the speeding fire tender that was on a routine inspection at the airport skidded and fell down on its side this afternoon.

The vehicle was immediately removed and air traffic was restored within three hours, Suresh said. This affected an IndiGo flight that was scheduled to land in Tirupati from Hyderabad. The plane had to land in Bengaluru airport.

Another IndiGo flight that was scheduled to reach Tirupati from Bengaluru ferried the Hyderabad passengers along with Karnataka passengers in it this evening, the director added.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

How the Black Lives Matter generation remembers John Lewis

Of all the ways that John Lewis influenced American life and politics, his indelible impact on young people may be among the most enduring. From student activist to elder statesman, Lewis continually encouraged the nations youth to start go...

4 die in first heavy rainfall of monsoon in Delhi; Kejriwal says not time for blame-game

The first heavy monsoon rainfall in Delhi claimed four lives on Sunday, including that of a mini-truck driver who got trapped in a waterlogged underpass, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to defend his government by blaming the lack o...

T'gana woman delivers outside hospital after being referred to another facility

A woman gave birth on the road outside a government hospital in Telangana on Sunday after doctors referred her to another state-run facility as she required blood transfusion, which was temporarily unavailable. Hospital officials said they ...

Party's state unit will be strengthened with Dhankar's appointment as Haryana BJP chief: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday congratulated senior leader Om Prakash Dhankar on being appointed the state president of the BJP and said the party unit will be further strengthened under his leadership. He said Dhankar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020