Air traffic disrupted after minor mishap at airport
Speaking to PTI, airport director S Suresh said the mishap occurred when the speeding fire tender that was on a routine inspection at the airport skidded and fell down on its side this afternoon. The vehicle was immediately removed and air traffic was restored within three hours, Suresh said.PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 19-07-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 22:21 IST
Air traffic was disrupted for about two-and-a-half hours on Sunday after a fire engine skidded and turned on its side on the runway of the Renigunta airport, 20 km from here, an airport official said. Speaking to PTI, airport director S Suresh said the mishap occurred when the speeding fire tender that was on a routine inspection at the airport skidded and fell down on its side this afternoon.
The vehicle was immediately removed and air traffic was restored within three hours, Suresh said. This affected an IndiGo flight that was scheduled to land in Tirupati from Hyderabad. The plane had to land in Bengaluru airport.
Another IndiGo flight that was scheduled to reach Tirupati from Bengaluru ferried the Hyderabad passengers along with Karnataka passengers in it this evening, the director added.
