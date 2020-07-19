Four die as heavy rainfall lashes Delhi

Four persons, including an eight-year-old boy, died in rain-related incidents in the national capital which received its first spell of heavy rains on Sunday. A 56-year-old man drowned after his mini truck got submerged in water under the Minto Bridge in central Delhi, police said. The man identified as Kundan Kumar, a resident of Uttarakhand, was driving a Tata Ace from the New Delhi Railway Station to Connaught Place when he got stuck in the waterlogged area, they said. In another incident, 8-year-old Md Mateen was found from Chhat Ghat at Saurabh Vihar in an unconscious state. “The boy was taken to Apollo hospital where he was declared as brought dead,” R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) said. The boy had gone out at around 6 am and did not return home for a long time. His father then approached the police and filed a missing report. The family lives in Saurabh Vihar in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said. In southeast Delhi's Gandhi Camp, a 28-year-old labourer, working at a scrap shop, fell into deep water while he was standing outside the shop in Sriniwaspuri. The man identified as Jalil was immediately shifted to AIIMS, but he was declared brought dead, they said. His body has been preserved in the mortuary and inquest proceedings have been initiated. "During an enquiry, we found that due to heavy rains, the area was filled with two to three feet deep water. Jalil was standing outside his shop when he suddenly fell into water. He was lifted by his co-workers, but he was unconscious and later rushed to the hospital," the officer said

In another incident in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, a 56-year-old man who had gone out to buy milk slipped and hit a cemented electric pole on the way and fell on the ground, police said. The man identified as Haider Ali was taken to BJRM Hospital where he was declared brought dead. According to the autopsy report, the man died due to injury caused by hitting the pole, they said. Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man, working as a lab technician in AIIMS, had gone to take bath in Raja Ki Baoli in south Delhi's Mehrauli along with his two friends on Saturday. He allegedly slipped into the water and drowned, police said. The deceased has been identified as Atul. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the body was recovered on Sunday morning. PTI AMP SRY