Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifters lynched in Assam

Three suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifters were killed by a mob at a tea estate in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Sunday. Another cattle lifter from across the border was killed in a similar incident in Assam on June 1.

PTI | Karimganj | Updated: 20-07-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 23:44 IST
3 suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifters lynched in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifters were killed by a mob at a tea estate in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Sunday. A group of cattle thieves crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border and entered the Bogrijan Tea Estate Patharkandi Police Station area, about 1.5 km away from the border, on Saturday night. They attempted to steal cattle from the shed of a tea garden labourer, they said. The labourer raised a hue and cry following which his neighbours came out and attacked the cattle lifters, lynching three of them, while four others managed to escape.

A police team rushed to the spot on Sunday morning. We are investigating the matter. No arrests have been made so far, they said.

The bodies were recovered along with biscuits and pieces of breads made in Bangladesh, ropes, wire cutters, pliers, a bag among other things, police said. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, they said.

Meanwhile, locals urged the border police and BSF personnel to take strong measures against the menace of cattle lifting, which they said has created fear among the people in the area. Another cattle lifter from across the border was killed in a similar incident in Assam on June 1.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Three held for amputating leg of camel calf in Rajasthan

Three persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly amputating a leg of a camel calf after it entered their farm in Rajasthans Churu district, police said.&#160; The incident had taken place on Saturday in Sadarshahr area but came to light...

Nationals OF Robles returns from quarantine

Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles returned from quarantine and still hopes to be ready for Opening Day on Thursday against the visiting New York Yankees. Robles, 23, rejoined the team Saturday and participated in an intra-sq...

House Democrats demand investigation into use of force at Portland protests

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives asked the internal watchdogs for the Justice and Homeland Security departments to launch an investigation into whether they have abused emergency authorities in order to justify targeting peace...

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's bends facts on virus, Biden, economy

President Donald Trump clung to the false notion that the coronavirus will just disappear, made incorrect claims about a top government expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and again insisted that Americans are getting all the COVID-19 tests they nee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020