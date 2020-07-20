ASI injured in encounter succumbs to injuries

An assistant sub-inspector of police, who suffered bullet wounds during an encounter with criminals succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Sunday, officials said. ASI Chandray Soren, who was posted at the Barhait police station in Sahibganj district, had suffered the injuries while trying to free a grain trader, Arun Shah, in the district on June 27.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief and said that the state government was with the family at this hour of grief. He placed a wreath on the body of the police officer at the Jharkhand Armed Police maidan.

Several officers paid tributes to the departed officer. Expressing condolences, BJPs state unit president Deepak Prakash prayed for peace of the departed soul and prayed to the almighty to give strength to the police officers family members.