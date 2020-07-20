ASI injured in encounter succumbs to injuries
Expressing condolences, BJPs state unit president Deepak Prakash prayed for peace of the departed soul and prayed to the almighty to give strength to the police officers family members.PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-07-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 00:28 IST
An assistant sub-inspector of police, who suffered bullet wounds during an encounter with criminals succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Sunday, officials said. ASI Chandray Soren, who was posted at the Barhait police station in Sahibganj district, had suffered the injuries while trying to free a grain trader, Arun Shah, in the district on June 27.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief and said that the state government was with the family at this hour of grief. He placed a wreath on the body of the police officer at the Jharkhand Armed Police maidan.
Several officers paid tributes to the departed officer. Expressing condolences, BJPs state unit president Deepak Prakash prayed for peace of the departed soul and prayed to the almighty to give strength to the police officers family members.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hemant Soren
- Deepak Prakash
- Barhait
- Jharkhand
- Sahibganj
ALSO READ
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren goes into home quarantine
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren quarantines himself at Ranchi residence after minister whom he met tests COVID-19 positive: Statement.
Hemant Soren under home quarantine after minister, MLA test positive for COVID-19
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tests negative for COVID-19: Officials.
Hemant Soren orders Godda DC to probe after Dalit family forced to vacate house