Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung phone parts worth Rs 80 lakh stolen from warehouse; 4 arrested

The police also recovered Rs 20.50 lakh from the accused who stole display screens, chargers and other mobile phone related parts and equipment from the tech giant's warehouse over the past few months, a senior official said. A complaint was made by Samsung officials on Saturday at the local Phase II Police Station after which an FIR was registered and investigation taken up, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-07-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 00:32 IST
Samsung phone parts worth Rs 80 lakh stolen from warehouse; 4 arrested

Four men have been arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phone parts worth Rs 80 lakh from Samsung's warehouse in Noida and sending some of these to Hong Kong, police said on Sunday. The police also recovered Rs 20.50 lakh from the accused who stole display screens, chargers and other mobile phone related parts and equipment from the tech giant's warehouse over the past few months, a senior official said.

A complaint was made by Samsung officials on Saturday at the local Phase II Police Station after which an FIR was registered and investigation taken up, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said. “One of the accused, Gaurav Sikka, runs a mobile phone shop in Gaffar Market in Delhi's Karol Bagh. Sikka would procure the stolen parts from the other three and courier some of them to Hong Kong,” he said.

The others arrested have been identified as Ashok Kumar, Luvkush Singh and Ajay Lal and the FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 411 (dishonestly receiving property), the officer said. Luvkush worked for a private company in Noida which provided some electronic items to Samsung. His job was to ensure delivery of products from his firm to the Samsung warehouse, according to the police.

Luvkush came in contact with Ashok Kumar, who was a vehicle driver in the logistics chain, and together they found Ajay Lal, a local resident, who told them he knew someone (Gaurav Sikka) at Gaffar Market in Delhi who would be ready to buy phone parts from them, police said. They then planned regular theft of mobile phone parts from the Samsung warehouse and continued the same for four months. The stolen parts were bought by Sikka at Rs 1,000 per octa (diplay screen) which actually costs Rs 2,250 per piece, they said.

“A total of 22 boxes of mobile phone parts pegged at Rs 80 lakh were stolen by them. Eighteen boxes have been recovered and Rs 20 lakh earned by them by selling the remaining parts have also been seized,” DCP Chander said. Further proceedings are underway, police added. PTI KIS SRY

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Three held for amputating leg of camel calf in Rajasthan

Three persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly amputating a leg of a camel calf after it entered their farm in Rajasthans Churu district, police said.&#160; The incident had taken place on Saturday in Sadarshahr area but came to light...

Nationals OF Robles returns from quarantine

Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles returned from quarantine and still hopes to be ready for Opening Day on Thursday against the visiting New York Yankees. Robles, 23, rejoined the team Saturday and participated in an intra-sq...

House Democrats demand investigation into use of force at Portland protests

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives asked the internal watchdogs for the Justice and Homeland Security departments to launch an investigation into whether they have abused emergency authorities in order to justify targeting peace...

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's bends facts on virus, Biden, economy

President Donald Trump clung to the false notion that the coronavirus will just disappear, made incorrect claims about a top government expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and again insisted that Americans are getting all the COVID-19 tests they nee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020