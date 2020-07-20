Woman, her two kids found dead in Delhi

A 28-year-old woman and her two children were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home in west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar on Sunday, police said. The woman has been identified as Preeti, they said. Police suspect that Preeti's husband, who is a contractor, is behind the killings. He has been missing since the matter was reported to them. On reaching the spot, police broke open the gate of the house and found the woman and her children lying dead on a bed. It seems like they were killed with a hammer, a senior police officer said. The woman had multiple stab wounds in her abdomen, while her 9-year-old son was found with his hands and legs tied and 5-year-old daughter was lying next to them, he said. Preeti's parents who lived nearby claimed that their son-in-law was an alcoholic and often fought with her, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said a case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway. PTI AMP SRY