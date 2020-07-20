Nagaland reports 33 new COVID-19 cases
Nagaland has reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the state Health Minister.
Out of 454 samples tested, 33 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, said S Pangnyu Phom, state Health Minister
These positive cases were reported from Dimapur (16), Mon (12), and Kohima (05) districts of Nagaland.