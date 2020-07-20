COVID-19 tally crosses 50,000-mark in Pune district

COVID-19 tally crosses 50,000-mark in Pune districtPTI | Pune | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 13:43 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases inMaharashtra's Pune district crossed the 50,000-mark after 473more people tested positive for the disease, a health official said on Monday
The district now has total 51,885 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll due to the disease has reached 1,343, the official said
Out of the total cases, over 37,000 have been reported from Pune city, as per the figures.
