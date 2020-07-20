Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram continues to be under strict lockdown

The streets of Thiruvananthapuram wore a deserted look as it continues to remain under strict lockdown in view of the COVID-19 threat.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:56 IST
COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram continues to be under strict lockdown
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation continues to be under strict lockdown in view of COVID-19. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The streets of Thiruvananthapuram wore a deserted look as it continues to remain under strict lockdown in view of the COVID-19 threat. The order was issued by Thiruvananthapuram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday stating that the district will stay under a strict lockdown up to the midnight of July 28.

DDMA further said that the order is applicable only to those wards of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation which are outside the Critical Containment Zones of coastal areas declared in the DDMA order dated July 18. The activities which have been allowed include functioning of the Accountant General Office with a maximum of 30 percent staff. Functioning of food processing, medical and allied products manufacturing within KINFRA parks has also been allowed.

The DDMA has also allowed the construction of buildings where the workers are staying in camps within the construction sites. No movement outside the construction site is permitted. According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala has reported 12,480 positive cases, including 7,067 active cases, 5,371 cured/discharged/migrated and 42 fatalities as of July 20. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India ranks among 10 worst countries for working people: ITUC

India is among the 10 worst countries for working people, according to the seventh edition of the International Trade Union Confederation ITUC Global Rights Index that ranks 144 countries on the degree of respect for workers rights. The oth...

Head of Bolivian soccer dies after contracting coronavirus

Csar Salinas, the president of the Bolivian soccer federation, has died from complications linked to COVID-19. He was 58. The federation announced the death on its social media channels on Sunday.Salinas had been admitted to a private clini...

Dutch military helicopter crashes in Caribbean, two killed

A Dutch military helicopter crashed in the Caribbean Sea near the island of Aruba, killing two of the four people on board, the Dutch defense ministry said on Monday. Rob Bauer, the Dutch armed forces chief, said it was not clear what cause...

Outbreak in northwest China spreads to 2nd city

Chinas latest coronavirus outbreak has spread to a second city in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. One of the 17 new cases reported on Monday was in the ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar, the regional government said on its official mic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020