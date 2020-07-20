COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram continues to be under strict lockdown

The streets of Thiruvananthapuram wore a deserted look as it continues to remain under strict lockdown in view of the COVID-19 threat. The order was issued by Thiruvananthapuram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday stating that the district will stay under a strict lockdown up to the midnight of July 28.

DDMA further said that the order is applicable only to those wards of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation which are outside the Critical Containment Zones of coastal areas declared in the DDMA order dated July 18. The activities which have been allowed include functioning of the Accountant General Office with a maximum of 30 percent staff. Functioning of food processing, medical and allied products manufacturing within KINFRA parks has also been allowed.

The DDMA has also allowed the construction of buildings where the workers are staying in camps within the construction sites. No movement outside the construction site is permitted. According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala has reported 12,480 positive cases, including 7,067 active cases, 5,371 cured/discharged/migrated and 42 fatalities as of July 20. (ANI)