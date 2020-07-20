Left Menu
Mylan announces commercial launch of its Remdesivir under brand name DESREM in India

Pharmaceutical company Mylan on Monday announced the commercial launch of its Remdesivir under the brand name DESREM in India to address urgent, unmet needs amid COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi/Bengaluru | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:07 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

"Mylan, a global pharmaceutical company, today announced the commercial launch of its Remdesivir under the brand name DESREM in India to address urgent, unmet needs amid the evolving coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The drug is approved for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed incidences of COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalised with severe presentations of the disease," said a press release from Mylan.

The company also launched a 24/7 helpline where patients and healthcare practitioners can access information about Mylan's Remdesivir and its availability, it said. "Mylan released the first batch of its generic Remdesivir (DESREM) and will continue to increase its supply across the country in the wake of the rising demand for the drug. Patients and healthcare practitioners can access information about the availability of DESREM in India through Mylan's 24/7 national helpline number, +91.78299.80066," it said.

Mylan will manufacture DESREM in its state-of-the-art injectable facility in Bangalore, which will work to service the demand in India and other export markets where Mylan has received a license from Gilead for the commercialisation of Remdesivir, it added. "In the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 across India, Mylan remains committed to continuing its efforts in the fight against the pandemic. With the launch of DESREM and our national 24/7 COVID-19 helpline, we aim to enhance access to this critical medicine, used for treating adults and children with severe presentations of COVID-19," said President, India and Emerging Markets, Rakesh Bamzai. (ANI)

