Delhi govt raises income limit criterion to Rs 1 lakh for providing marriage aid to poor

The Delhi government has revised the income criterion under a scheme for providing financial assistance for the marriage of orphan girls and daughters of poor widows, making those earning upto Rs 1 lakh eligible for the benefit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:52 IST
The Delhi government has revised the income criterion under a scheme for providing financial assistance for the marriage of orphan girls and daughters of poor widows, making those earning upto Rs 1 lakh eligible for the benefit. Earlier, those who had annual income up to Rs 60,000 were eligible to apply under the "Financial Assistance for the Marriage of Daughters of Poor Widows and Orphans" scheme, Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said. The income criterion has now been revised. Now, those who have annual income upto Rs 1 lakh can avail of the benefits under the scheme, he said. With the raising of the income ceiling, more widows and orphan girls will be able to apply for financial aid, the minister said

The number of applicants seeking financial assistance under the scheme has increased over the years since it was launched in financial year 2006-07, an official said

The government provides one-time financial assistance of Rs 30,000 under the scheme. Every year, around 3,000 widows and orphan girls apply for the benefits, he said. The Delhi government has already revised the income criteria -- from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh -- for providing pension to women in distress.

