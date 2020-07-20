Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal govt planning to set up COVID-19 units at all hospitals: Official

The West Bengal government is planning to set up COVID-19 units at every private and state-run hospital, amid the relentless surge in the number of coronavirus cases, a senior official said on Monday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:28 IST
West Bengal govt planning to set up COVID-19 units at all hospitals: Official

The West Bengal government is planning to set up COVID-19 units at every private and state-run hospital, amid the relentless surge in the number of coronavirus cases, a senior official said on Monday. A directive to improve infrastructure and accommodate separate units for COVID-19 patients has already been issued to all the state-run hospitals, he said.

The government is also planning to procure at least 19 more Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test kits as it wants to ensure that at least 25,000 tests are carried out every day. "The manner in which COVID-19 cases are increasing in West Bengal is quite concerning. To counter the spread, the best way is to conduct more tests and improve the infrastructure...We have planned to set up COVID-19 units at all the state-run and private hospitals in Bengal," the official told PTI.

In the first phase, the units will be set up in the state general hospitals of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Purba and Paschim Medinipore districts, he said. "Increasing the number of beds in the hospitals in the districts is the only option we have. It will also ease the pressure on city hospitals," the official said.

Sources in the state secretariat said that an "administrative-level meeting with the representatives of government hospitals and private hospitals" will be held this week. According to the official, increasing the number of tests to 25,000 from the existing average of 10,500 is "no mean task".

"Only by raising the number of tests we can get a fair idea about the status of the COVID-19 spread in the state. But enhancing tests is not that easy. First, we are planning to increase the number to 20,000 and then 25,000. We will also be adding 19 more RT-PCR test machines to the existing stock," he said. Adding to that, a new service will be introduced to help people avail ambulances without much hassle, especially during emergencies.

"People have complained that they did not get ambulances during emergencies. This new service will help people connect with the health department's emergency number. The service will be available soon," the official added..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus is not transmitted by mosquitoes, study shows

Scientists have confirmed for the first time that the novel coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be transmitted to people by mosquitoes, a finding that adds evidence to WHOs claim that the disease is not mosquito-borne. The resea...

Keanu Reeves to make comic book writing debut with 'BRZRKR'

Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves is turning writer with upcoming comic book series BRZRKR. The 55-year-old actor has partnered with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti for the 12-issu...

Govt advertising watchdog panel issues notice to Kejriwal govt over ad on Class 12 results

A Supreme Court-mandated committee on content regulation in government advertising has issued a notice to the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi over an advertisement issued by it last week, taking cognisance of concerns raised on social m...

BJP Mahila Morcha holds protest rally over death of girl

The BJP Mahila Morcha held a protest rally here on Monday over the death of a teenage girl at Chopra in North Dinajpur district, alleging that she was sexually assaulted and murdered. As per the initial post mortem report, the girl died of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020