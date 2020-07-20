Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banking sector has great role in healing post-COVID economy: Harsh Vardhan

I am confident that with the collective efforts of all, we shall be able to meet this challenge too," he was quoted as saying in a health ministry statement. Lauding PNB's contribution to the national cause, Vardhan said that Punjab National Bank, India's first Swadeshi Bank, was established in the spirit of nationalism and inspired by freedom fighters like Lala Lajpat Rai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:25 IST
Banking sector has great role in healing post-COVID economy: Harsh Vardhan
Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The banking sector has a great role to play in healing the post-COVID economy as the implementation arm of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. Launching a Punjab National Bank's (PNB) campaign to distribute facemasks and sanitizers here, he also expressed confidence that the country will tide over the crisis with the collective effort. He underlined that India has one of the lowest COVID-19 case fatality rates in the world. "It is 2.46 per cent today due to the effective clinical management protocols of the government," he said. "We have effectively handled many diseases in the country. We have eradicated Poliomyelitis and Smallpox, addressed the challenge of AIDS, Nipah virus, Swine Flu, and Zika. "We have been able to prevent Ebola from entering the country. I am confident that with the collective efforts of all, we shall be able to meet this challenge too," he was quoted as saying in a health ministry statement.

Lauding PNB's contribution to the national cause, Vardhan said that Punjab National Bank, India's first Swadeshi Bank, was established in the spirit of nationalism and inspired by freedom fighters like Lala Lajpat Rai. It was the first bank purely managed by Indians with Indian capital, the health ministry said, quoting him. "During the pre-independence period, the bank had the honor of having account of Jallianwala Bagh Committee which was subsequently operated by Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru," he was quoted as saying in the health ministry statement. "Banking sector has a great role in healing the post-COVID economy as the implementation arm of Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan," he said. PNB's 22 zonal offices across the nation also participated through video conferencing. The bank is distributing such material in 662 districts throughout the country, he said, according to the statement.

Referring to the collective fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Right after China informed about the virus to the world community, the first meeting of the Committee of Experts was held within 24 hours in the Health Ministry. "The country has substantially progressed from just one lab equipped to test for the novel virus in National Institute of Virology, Pune in January 2020 to about 1268 labs, as of now," he said, adding the country will have the capacity to test one million people within the next 10 to 12 weeks. PNB CEO SS Mallikarjuna Rao said that after the PM's appeal, they have collaborated with different stakeholders such as Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) etc, to contribute to the strengthening of the economy.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Man found hanging at Congress headquarters in Delhi

A 45-year-old man was found hanging inside the Congress headquarters servant quarters here, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Prakash Singh, they said. According to police, they received information regarding the in...

Iran executes man convicted of spying for U.S., Israel

An Iranian convicted of spying for U.S. and Israeli intelligence was executed on Monday, according to Irans official IRIB news agency.Last month, the judiciary said Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, who was arrested in 2018, had spied on former Revolut...

EU Council head Michel says agreement on recovery fund is possible

EU Council President Charles Michel said on Monday he was convinced EU leaders, meeting for the fourth day, would reach an agreement on an economic recovery package to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. We have worked very hard and this propo...

RS Chairman and LS Speaker explore new option for monsoon session of Parliament

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met for two hours on Monday to discuss a new option for accommodating the Members of Parliament in conformity with the norm of physical distancing during the monsoon sessi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020