Man held for consuming drugs in Thane housing complex garden
A 21-year-old man was held from a housing society in Vartak Nagar in Thane city for consuming drugs, police said on Monday.
Late Sunday night, police got information that a man identified as Sahil Kasber Augustine was sitting on a garden bench in the housing complex and consuming drugs, an official said.
"We arrested him under Narcotic, Drugs and psychotropic Substances Act," he added.
