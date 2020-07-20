Left Menu
2 held, over 619 kg Ganja seized in Haryana

The Haryana Police on Monday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in a narcotics case in which the police seized 619 kg 450 gram of Ganja (marijuana) from a canter in Palwal district.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Police on Monday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in a narcotics case in which the police seized 619 kg 450 gram of Ganja (marijuana) from a canter in Palwal district. The two accused have been identified as Deepak and Sukhdev. Initial investigations have revealed that the accused had brought seized contraband from Odisha for supply in Palwal. They wanted to earn profit by selling it among drug addicts at higher prices, said police.

The police received an input regarding the smuggling of drugs, based on which a check-point was established at Rahimpur Bridge. When the vehicle of the accused arrived, police tried to stop it and the driver attempted to escape but was intercepted. The vehicle was then searched leading to the recovery of Ganja. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and a probe is underway to find out the involvement of others. "They would be taken on remand for thorough interrogation and by producing before the court," police added.

Meanwhile, Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava appreciated the efforts of Palwal SP Deepak Gahlawat and his entire team for taking strict action against the drug traffickers. (ANI)

