11 army, 18 ITBP jawans among record 110 new COVID-19 cases in HP

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:09 IST
11 army, 18 ITBP jawans among record 110 new COVID-19 cases in HP

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 110 COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections, bringing the virus count to 1,632 in the state, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 42 were reported from Solan, 23 from Shimla, 21 from Sirmaur, 12 from Kangra, three from Bilaspur, two each from Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Chamba and one from Kullu, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Eleven army and 18 ITBP jawans, and two apple labourers are among the new cases. The coronavirus has claimed 10 lives in Himachal Pradesh so far, while 1,062 people have recovered from the infection and 15 have migrated out of the state.

In Shimla, 18 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans in Rampur Bushahr tehsil tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a district official said, adding they had been institutionally quarantined after returning from various states. Two migrant apple labourers tested positive in Rohru tehsil, he said, adding they had come from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh for work during ongoing apple season and were quarantined at the home of an orchardist in Mehandli area.

In Kangra, 11 army jawans tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said. Ten army jawans have been quarantined at Yol cantonment in Dharamshala and another was admitted to Palampur military hospital, he said.

Besides, a 31-year-old man of Kandor village in Fatehpur tehsil, who returned from Kolkata recently, tested positive for the infection, Prajapati added. In Kullu, a 70-year-old Delhi return woman tested positive, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said, adding she was institutionally quarantined.

In Mandi, two men aged 31 and 41 of Shala in Chachiot and Jail Road Mandi Town respectively tested positive, a district official said. Eight more patients -- three in Kangra, two in Una and one each in Bilaspur, Chamba and Kinnaur-- recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, Dhiman said.

The state's active COVID-19 case count now stands at 475. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 196, followed by 49 in Sirmaur, 48 in Kangra, 47 in Shimla, 39 in Una, 23 in Chamba, 19 in Bilaspur, 17 in Kinnaur, 14 in Kullu, 12 in Mandi and 11 in Hamirpur. PTI DJI COR CK

