400 quintals of firecrackers, raw material seized in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Monday seized over 400 quintals of various explosives and other raw materials used in manufacturing firecrackers, said officials. The seizure worth Rs 2 crore was made in a series of raids on houses and godowns of several people allegedly involved in the illegal manufacturing of firecrackers in Asalatpur and Farrukhnagar villages in Loni area of the district.

A police team led by Loni Sub Divisional Magistrate Khalid Anjum raided the godowns and houses of people identified as Mohammad Nadim, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Akhtar, Mohammad Hashnain, Mohammad Sarfraz and Hazi Salim in the two villages. “The explosives and raw materials seized in the raids had to be carted away in 20 tractor trolleys. All the contraband were buried in deep pits dug by JCB machines,” SDM Anjum told PTI.

The raids were conducted to check the mushrooming illegal business of making firecrackers, he said, adding the raids were conducted in the wake of a blast in a candle-making factory in Bakharva village in Modi Nagar area of the district, in which eight persons were killed and several others had suffered severe burns on July 5 this year. Farukh Nagar town in Ghaziabad is stated to be one of the largest hubs of firecrackers manufacturing units in north India.