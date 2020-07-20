Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Bodies of woman, two sons found floating in pit

The incident occurred in Basgaon village under Kondagaon police station area. As per preliminary information, the deceased Anita Sodhi (27) and her sons Sohan (5) and Mohan (2) had gone towards fields and did not return home, following which their relatives began looking for them, an official said.

PTI | Kondagaon | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:05 IST
C'garh: Bodies of woman, two sons found floating in pit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 27-year-old woman and her two minor sons drowned in a water-filled pit in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in Basgaon village under Kondagaon police station area.

As per preliminary information, the deceased Anita Sodhi (27) and her sons Sohan (5) and Mohan (2) had gone towards fields and did not return home, following which their relatives began looking for them, an official said. Their bodies were spotted floating in a ditch adjacent to fields, he said.

Further investigation in underway, he added..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium in last ditch effort to form government, new polls possible

Belgium may have to head to the polls again if two advisers appointed by King Philippe on Monday fail to find agreement on forming a coalition government over the next fifty days, one of the advisers said.Belgium has been run by a caretaker...

Indian Navy carries out military drill with US carrier strike group off Andaman sea

In the midst of Indias border row with China, a US Navy carrier strike group led by nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz carried out a military drill with a fleet of Indian warships off the coast of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Mon...

Navy veteran says he beaten 'like a punching bag' in Portland

As a U.S. Navy veteran, Chris David said he thought he would be able to talk plainly with federal agents in Portland and ask them why they were using unmarked cars to snatch people off the street during recent protests in the Oregon city.Wh...

Mexican president sticks to no-war approach after shocking cartel video

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would maintain a less confrontational approach to battling drug gangs even after one of Mexicos most powerful cartels showcased its firepower in a video that stunned Mexicans. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020