Three held for killing sweet shop owner

The murder took place on July 16 when sweet shop owner Manoj Das was sitting inside his outlet in Chirori town of Loni police station area, the SSP said. Before killing Manoj, the accused had looted a bike from a passerby of the same town, Naithani further said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-07-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 00:28 IST
Three men were arrested in the murder case of a sweet shop owner here, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said on Monday. Following a tip-off, a police team from Loni arrested the three accused from Khadkhadi village railway crossing in the morning, he said.

Before killing Manoj, the accused had looted a bike from a passerby of the same town, Naithani further said. The murder accused were recognised through CCTV footage installed there. They have been identified as Nikhil, Vineet and Nitin of Nithora village. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime adding that they murdered the businessman to create “terror” and later extort money in future also, the SSP said. An FIR was lodged following a complaint by the victim’s uncle Ghanshaym Das in which he stated that some assailants fired upon his nephew Manoj who later succumbed to his bullet wounds in a hospital in Mohan Nagar, Sahibabad, he said.

Vinod, the father of accused Vineet, was arrested the following day after the shootout for giving shelter to his son. The three men have been sent to jail while their other accomplices are yet to be nabbed, SSP Naithani added..

