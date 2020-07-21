Left Menu
Over 24 lakh people in 24 districts affected by Assam floods, says ASDMA

The floods in Assam have affected 24 districts, causing damages to 1,09,600.53 hectares of crop area and affecting over 24 lakh people in the state.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 21-07-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 03:48 IST
Visuals from Dibrugarh, Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The floods in Assam have affected 24 districts, causing damages to 1,09,600.53 hectares of crop area and affecting over 24 lakh people in the state. According to the flood situation report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday, the rising water levels have affected a total of 2,254 villages.

Earlier on Monday, the increased water flow in the Brahmaputra led to floods in several areas of Dibrugarh. The government has set up 276 relief camps and 192 relief distribution centres across the districts to help the people affected by the floods in the state.

Moreover, 113 animals have died in the Kaziranga national park due to floods in the state. The authorities, however, have rescued 140 animals. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal late on Monday inspected an embankment damaged by rainfall and increased water flow in Buradiya river at Pokhura village of Nalbari district.

During his visit, he also met locals affected by floods in the state. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister thanked people of the state for showing great courage in times of these floods and also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending help to the state. "People of the state have shown great courage in times of these floods. They have supported every step of the government, I thank them for this. We will successfully overcome this challenge. I also thank PM Modi for his support," he said.

He had earlier said that the government is releasing ex-gratia within 48 hours to the kin of those who have lost their lives in the floods. (ANI)

