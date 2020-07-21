Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young innovators vying for top UN environmental prize

Each Young Champion will receive $10,000 in seed funding and tailored support to bring their ideas to life, as well as access to powerful networks and mentors.

UN News | Updated: 21-07-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 08:34 IST
Young innovators vying for top UN environmental prize
“Young people all around the world are raising awareness about the wrong choices we have made and the impact of environmental destruction on their future”, said Ms Andersen. Image Credit: Flickr

Thirty-five young people with innovative ideas for tackling challenges such as protecting indigenous Amazonian land through adventure travel, converting harmful emissions into valuable commodities in the United States, and generating electricity from water in Nigeria, have been named as regional finalists for one of the UN's most prestigious environmental awards.

Representing five regions of the world, they will compete for the Young Champions of the Earth prize, the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) announced on Monday.

Pandemic no deterrent

"Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cutting-edge solutions presented by this year's Young Champions finalists, are truly remarkable. It is clear that this pandemic did not shut down the fight for a better world. Instead, it has reminded us of what's at stake in our battle for the planet, and highlights how building back better will help address the climate crisis and preserve human and planetary health", said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

The Young Champions of the Earth prize is the UN's highest environmental honour for youth.

The global competition celebrates outstanding individuals aged between 18 and 30 who have big ideas to protect or restore the environment.

The 35 finalists were selected from 845 applicants who presented groundbreaking and scalable solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental problems.

A global jury will choose the seven overall winners: one from each region, and two from Asia-Pacific. Their names will be announced in December.

Bringing ideas to life

Each Young Champion will receive $10,000 in seed funding and tailored support to bring their ideas to life, as well as access to powerful networks and mentors.

"Young people all around the world are raising awareness about the wrong choices we have made and the impact of environmental destruction on their future", said Ms Andersen.

"We are committed to providing young changemakers a voice, a platform and the opportunity to make their journey a success while inspiring millions more around the world."

The UN environment chief will serve on the jury to choose this year's winners. Other members will include the UN Secretary General's Envoy on Youth, Jayathma Wickramanayake; UNEP's Supporter for Creative Economy, Roberta Annan, and Chief Executive Officer of the UN Foundation, Elizabeth Cousens.

The prize is sponsored by Covestro, described as the world's leader in polymer solutions. The company manufactures products used in many areas of daily life, serving the automotive, construction and wood processing industries, among others.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Leeds defender Berardi out for up to nine months after ACL tear

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi faces up to nine months on the sidelines after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during Sundays 3-1 win at Derby County, the Championship second-tier club have said. The 31-year-old Swi...

West Bengal Governor urges Mamata to give up 'confrontation', work for people

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give up confrontation and work together for the people of the state by following the Constitution and rule of law. Urge MamataOfficial to give up Confr...

Man, woman jump off building in Delhi's Dwarka, admitted to hospital

A woman and a man allegedly jumped off from the 4th floor of a building in Delhis Dwarka on Monday, said the Delhi Police. Both of them have been admitted to a hospital and are in an unconscious state. They jumped off from a building in Dwa...

Livestock birth-management firms placed on market for sale

Two livestock birth-management firms enabling New Zealand farmers to be among the most productive primary producers in the world has been placed on the market for sale.Cattle pregnancy testing company Ultra-Scan was established in 1994 to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020