Dredging of Teilbal settling basin at Dal Lake underway

The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has initiated the dredging of the Teilbal settling basin at the Dal Lake. LAWDA Vice-Chairman Tufail Matto, "This settling basin hasn't been de-silted for around 20 years. This process will take about a year to complete."

It is important to de-silt this settling basin as it acts as a filter for the water that goes into the Dal Lake. Being a noteworthy tourist destination, the Dal Lake attracts a large number of tourists from across the world every year and contributes majorly to the economy of the area. (ANI)