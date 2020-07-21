Raj Guv, CM condole death of Lalji Tandon
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon. In a condolence message, the Rajasthan governor said that Tandon cannot be forgotten. Chief minister Gehlot expressed his condolence. "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.
Mishra said that he had a deep affection for Tandon and he was one of his close friends. In a condolence message, the Rajasthan governor said that Tandon cannot be forgotten.
Chief minister Gehlot expressed his condolence. "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. May God give strength to his family to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.
