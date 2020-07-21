Karnataka CM to address state at 5 pm on July 21

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will address the people of the state through youtube and facebook live on Tuesday evening, his office said. "The Honourable Chief Minister will be addressing the people of the state live through youtube and Facebook at 5 pm today evening," CMO said in a statement.

Yediyurappa's address to the people of the state comes as about a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural areas, aimed at controlling the spike in COVID cases, nears it end. Bengaluru urban and rural areas are currently under "complete lockdown" since 8 pm of July 14 and it will be effective till 5 am on July 22.

Few other districts too had announced lockdown during this period. Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters, Medical Education Minister K Sudhar said clear guidelines will be laid out by the Chief Minister by evening, with the lockdown coming to end by Wednesday morning.

Regarding what needs to be followed while visiting parks, to markets in the backdrop of coming festivals among other things will be shared by the CM himself, he said. According to sources, Yediyurappa is also likely to respond to opposition Congress' allegations of misappropriation in purchase equipment to treat COVID-19 patients, which the government has outrightly rejected.

As of July 20 evening, cumulatively 67,420 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,403 deaths and 23,795 discharges. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 33,229 infections.