10 more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal

With 10 more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, the tally of coronavirus cases has reached 1,641 in the state on Tuesday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 10 more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, the tally of coronavirus cases has reached 1,641 in the state on Tuesday. According to the official data, there are 547 active cases, 1,067 recoveries and 10 deaths in the state. Around 15 patients have also migrated from the state.

With 40,425 new cases, India's COVID-19 count crossed 11-lakh mark on Monday. The Health Ministry said the total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,118,043 and the toll has gone up to 27,497 with 681 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases includes 390,459 active cases and 700,087 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The Union Health Ministry said the case fatality rate in the country continues to register a steady downfall and stands at 2.46 per cent today. The recovery rate is now 62.62 per cent. (ANI)

