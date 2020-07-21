Left Menu
Landmine blast in Rajouri, Army personnel injured

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:02 IST
Jammu, July 21 (PTI) An Army personnel was injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said

During patrolling duty, the Army man stepped on a landmine resulting in the blast along the LoC in Kaka forward area of Nowshera sector, they said

The Army personnel has been hospitalised.

