Landmine blast in Rajouri, Army personnel injured

Landmine blast in Rajouri, Army personnel injuredPTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:02 IST
Jammu, July 21 (PTI) An Army personnel was injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said
During patrolling duty, the Army man stepped on a landmine resulting in the blast along the LoC in Kaka forward area of Nowshera sector, they said
The Army personnel has been hospitalised.
