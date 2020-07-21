Pithoragarh roads blocked, residents struggle to take the sick to hospitals

Residents of Munsiyari area in Pithoragarh district are finding it hard to take the sick to hospitals as roads have been blocked due to landslides and rains. Villagers carried a patient on a makeshift stretcher made of wooden logs because of the blockage of roads. Relief operations continue in the area, two days after cloud burst and heavy rains led to the death of three people, while eight had gone missing.

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had warned against laxity in rescue operations by the administration. "Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat has instructed the Pithoragarh District Magistrate that there should not be any laxity in relief and rescue work. He has also asked to provide relief funds to the affected people. Two teams of SDRF are engaged in relief and rescue operations," the CM office had said. (ANI)