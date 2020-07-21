Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dairy farmers launch stir, seek higher milk procurement prices

The agitators along with members of the Raju Shetti- led Swambhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, a farmers' organisation, stopped milk tankers and emptied them on the Pune-Bengaluru highway passing through Sangli and Kolhapur districts. Talking to PTI, Shetti said they are demanding an increase in milk procurement prices by Rs 5 per litre and the benefit to be directly deposited into the accounts of milk producers.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:42 IST
Dairy farmers launch stir, seek higher milk procurement prices

Dairy farmers launched an agitation in Maharashtra's Sangli, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar districts on Tuesday over their various demands, including a hike in milk procurement prices. The agitators along with members of the Raju Shetti- led Swambhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, a farmers' organisation, stopped milk tankers and emptied them on the Pune-Bengaluru highway passing through Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

Talking to PTI, Shetti said they are demanding an increase in milk procurement prices by Rs 5 per litre and the benefit to be directly deposited into the accounts of milk producers. "We are also demanding an export subsidy of Rs 30 for milk producers and cancellation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on milk products," he said.

Shetti also demanded cancellation of the Centre's decision to import 10,000 tonnes of milk powder. He said milk business in the state has been affected "because of the policies of the central government".

"Since early morning, members of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana have been agitating in the region (Sangli and Kolhapur) by stopping the milk tankers and spilling milk on roads," he added. In the morning, Shetti performed 'milk abhishek' at a Lord Shiva temple at Udgaon in Kolhapur district.

Some agitators poured milk on cows at Barshi tehsil in Solapur district. In Ahmednagar, dairy farmers and members of various organisations under the aegis of 'Dudh Utpadak-Shetkari Sangharsh Samiti' staged a protest, and said farmers should get a minimum purchase price of Rs 30 per litre.

The samiti's convener, Dr Ajit Navale, said the central government should immediately withdraw its decision to import milk powder. "We demand that the farmers be given a purchase price of Rs 30 per litre and a subsidy of Rs 10 per litre should be paid directly into their accounts by the state government," Navale said.

He said farmers were performing "dudh abhishek" of stones (milk anointing) on Tuesday, but if the state government does not take cognisance of their agitation, they will pour milk outside the residences of leaders of the ruling coalition. Earlier, BJP Pune unit president Jagdish Mulik also said they will to launch a statewide agitation from August 1, if the demands of milk producers are not met.

On Monday, BJP leaders in Pune submitted a memorandum of their demands to Collector Naval Kishore Ram..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Very pleased to see India, China trying to de-escalate along LAC: US Defense Secretary

The United States is closely monitoring the situation along the Line of Actual Control LAC and it is pleased to see India and China attempting to de-escalate the tensions, the US Defense Secretary Mark T Esper said on Tuesday. While address...

Sport, Arts and Culture set aside R1 billion COVID-19 relief fund

With the cancellation of most sports and heritage events, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has redirected R1 billion of its budget towards COVID-19 relief efforts.Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said this when he le...

Houses flooded in Assam's Nagaon district due to release of water from dam in Karbi Anglong

Hundreds of houses in the Raha area of Nagaon district got flooded on Tuesday after water was released from a dam of Karbi Langpi hydropower project in Karbi Anglong. Priyanka Bonia, Circle Officer of Raha, said the several villages have be...

Delhi HC asks Animal Welfare Board to conduct survey on animals in circuses

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Animal Welfare Board of India AWBI to carry out a nationwide survey to find out whether the circuses, which are unable to perform during the COVID-19 lockdown, can sustain the animals. A division...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020