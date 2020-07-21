Sri Lankan man arrested by Rameswaram coastal police

A man was arrested under mysterious circumstances after he reached Rameswaram in a boat from Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

According to the Coastal Security Wing, Mohammad Hussain (62) was arrested by the Coastal Security Wing police when he arrived at Kambipadu near Dhanushkodi, North Coast of Rameswaram Island in a mysterious boat from Mannar, Sri Lanka today at 1 pm.

The police have brought him to the Coastal Security Wing police station in Rameshwaram. An investigation is underway. (ANI)