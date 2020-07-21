Lockdown not solution for COVID-19, says Karna CM Yediyurappa

Lockdown is not the solution for controlling COVID-19 and resource mobilisation was equally important for a government to function, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said as he ruled out extension of the week-long shutdown in the city and elsewhere. Addressing the people of the state, he stressed on maintaining social distancing and wearing masks and said experts have advised 5T strategy -- trace, track, test, treat and technology -- to control the coronavirus spread.

"We had been successful at the beginning in controlling the COVID, but in recent days especially in Bengaluru the COVID cases have increased....I want to tell the people of the state that for the control of the virus, lockdown was not the solution. The solution is wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," Yediyrappa said. Amid a spike in cases, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts were brought under "complete lockdown" from 8 pm of July 14 to 5 am on Wednesday aimed at controlling the spread.

A few other districts too had announced lockdown during this period..