Woman, daughter escape from COVID-19 facility in Aurangabad

A woman and her daughter who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Aurangabad in Maharashtra escaped from a COVID-19 facility on Tuesday afternoon by telling the security guard they had been discharged, an official said. The two were asymptomatic and were demanding home isolation for which they had to complete some formalities, but they walked out before doing so, said Dedicated COVID Hospital head Dr Sundar Kulkarni.

"They were admitted in DCH on Monday. At a time when our staff was busy, the mother and daughter left the building, and told the security guard at the gate who stopped them that they had been discharged," he told PTI. A complaint has been filed against the two at the local police station, Dr Kulkarni said.