CM greets TN cadre IAS official for appointment in PMO

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday greeted a Tamil Nadu cadre IAS official P Amudha who has been appointed joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office and lauded her honesty. Palaniswami, on his Twitter handle said, the official, through her honesty and capabilities earned the government's goodwill and love of people.

The Chief Minister, expressing happiness on her appointment as joint secretary in the PMO wished her all success in her new assignment. A 1994 batch IAS officer, 50-year old Amudha has held various posts in the state government and was last year appointed professor at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI