Mumbai police constable succumbs to COVID-19, force toll 52

A 53-year-old Mumbai policeconstable died due to COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday,taking the toll in the metropolis' force to 52, an officialsaid

The COVID-19 victim, a resident of Navi Mumbai, wasattached to Tilaknagar police station and was admitted inSomaiya Hospital in Chunabhatti on June 22 after falling ill,he informed

He died due to COVID-19 and pneumonia as per doctors,the official added.