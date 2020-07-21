Left Menu
Mumbai police constable succumbs to COVID-19, force toll 52

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:08 IST
A 53-year-old Mumbai policeconstable died due to COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday,taking the toll in the metropolis' force to 52, an officialsaid

The COVID-19 victim, a resident of Navi Mumbai, wasattached to Tilaknagar police station and was admitted inSomaiya Hospital in Chunabhatti on June 22 after falling ill,he informed

He died due to COVID-19 and pneumonia as per doctors,the official added.

