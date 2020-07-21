Animal rights activist brought to Kohima, produced before court

Animal rights activist Hema Chowdhary, who was arrested in Mumbai by Nagaland police for allegedly making objectionable comments on the people of the state, has been brought to Kohima, officials said Tuesday. Chowdhary was arrested on July 17, three days after she allegedly made negative comments on social media about the eating habits of the people of Nagaland.

The cyber crime division of Nagaland police registered a case against her under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language etc), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (public mischief). A team of Nagaland police reached Kohima with her Monday night. They were then taken to Naga Hospital Authority for the mandatory COVID-19 test. Their test results are awaited, a police official said.

Chowdhury was produced before the Kohima chief judicial magistrate where her police remand was sought. According to the COVID-19 protocol, she would be kept for 14 days in a quarantine lockup, which will be the period of police remand. A detailed interrogation and the process of taking her statement along with evidence collection would be done during this period, police said.