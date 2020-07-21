COVID-19 cases rise by 144 to 3,171 in Nagpur
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:35 IST
Nagpur, Jul 21 (PTI)With 144 new COVID-19 cases being reported on Tuesday, the total count in Maharashtra's Nagpur district mounted to 3,171, a district official said. The death toll rose by three to 58, he said.
Of the total fatalities, 38 deceased were from Nagpur city while 17 were from rural areas. A total of 42 patients were discharged during the day, an official release said.
The district now has 1,132 active cases..
