Doctors,health staff hold demo against Kiran Bedi's 'remarks'

Doctors, nursing staff and health workers in government hospitals and Public Health Centres staged a demonstration here on Tuesday over Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's reported remarks against them recently, a charge denied by the Raj Nivas. The demonstration had its echo in the ongoing session of the territorialAssembly when members of the ruling Congress condemned Bedi's alleged remarks and demanded that she tender an apology.

Parliamentary Secretary K Lakshminarayanan brought in a special mention in the House, drawing its attention to the 'critical comments' of Bedi. He also wanted the House to adopt a resolution, condemning the Lt Governor for her remarks.

A spokesman of the Unified Health Employees' Joint Action committee told PTI that the demonstrators wore black badges to register their protest against her 'comments' on the staff during her visit to the health department to asses the work done in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. "Health staff are putting in strenuous work to combat the pandemic.

If our work is not recognised and is criticised, we will only practically be demoralised", the spokesman said. He alleged that a senior official was specifically rebuked by the Lt Governor.

A spokesman of the Puducherry unit of Indian Medical Association told PTI that it was a matter of concern that the Lt Governor had criticised the health department in discharging its duties to combat the pandemic. However Raj Nivas sources denied the charge, took strong exception to the legislators` condemning Bedi for her alleged remarks and clarified that her inspection was to ensure that all arrangements were there to combat the pandemic.