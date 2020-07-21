Maha: Harassed by in-laws, man commits suicide in Latur

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by his in-laws at a village in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Tuesday. Govind Dattatray Kamble allegedly hanged himself from an iron pipe at his in-laws' house in Yelamwadi village in Chakur tehsil in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, an official said.

The victim was living with his wife's family for the last five years and was frequently harassed and insulted by them, the official said. He allegedly sent a message on his family's WhatsApp group about the harassment on Sunday night before taking the extreme step, he said.

A case has been registered against Kamble's wife and five of his in-laws for abetting his suicide, he added..