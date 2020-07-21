Left Menu
Development News Edition

Darul Uloom writes to UP CM for allowing sacrifice of animals on Bakri Eid

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to allow sacrifice of animals and people to offer namaz in Idgahs on Eid-al-Adha.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:58 IST
Darul Uloom writes to UP CM for allowing sacrifice of animals on Bakri Eid

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to allow sacrifice of animals and people to offer namaz in Idgahs on Eid-al-Adha. In a letter sent to the chief minister on Monday, acting Mohtamim Maulana Abdul Khalik Madrasi said Bakri Eid is nearing and there is no alternative to sacrifice in Islam, adding that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are hurdles and uncertainty in the way of preparations for the festival.

He demanded that as the festival could fall on a Saturday (August 1), the state government should consider shifting of the weekend lockdown to Tuesday and Wednesday, instead of Saturday and Sunday. Madrasi said like last year, local authorities should be asked to ensure cleanliness after sacrifice of animals and that permission should be given for holding namaz in Idgahs while following social distancing norms.

He said even after the unlock, at many places, permission was not being given for holding a cattle market and police are harassing those taking cattle for sacrifice, adding that clear guidelines should be issued for the same. Meanwhile, in Sambhal, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq demanded the opening of Idgahs and mosques for Eid al-Adha. Markets should be organised for the festival so that Muslims can make their purchases for carrying out the holy sacrifice, he told reporters.

Stating that he met the authorities with his demand, Barq said if Muslims in large numbers offer prayers for the country, god would definitely hear it..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Hillary Clinton blames Trump admin for Chinese aggression against its neighbours

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton on Tuesday blamed the Trump administrations inconsistent foreign policy for the current Chinese territorial aggression against its own people and neighbors, including India. Clinton, who lost to ...

Maharashtra reports 8,369 new COVID-19 cases, 246 fatalities

With 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 fatalities reported in Maharashtra, the tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,27,031 on Tuesday. There are 1,32,236 active cases and 1,82,217 recoveries, stated the Health Department.Mumbai has reported ...

India, Spain vow to strengthen economic ties for post-COVID recovery

India and Spain on Tuesday agreed to strengthen bilateral economic relations for post-COVID recovery and exchanged views on key global issues including counter-terrorism and multilateral cooperation at international foraThe sixth Foreign Of...

In U.S. South, governors clash with local leaders on masks, stay-at-home orders

The governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 is raging, pushed back hard on Tuesday against local leaders who want to impose tighter restrictions to control the runaway spread of the coronavirus in their areas.In Texas, Gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020