Amid rise in cases, lockdown in several urban areas in C'garh

The entire area under Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Birgaon Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been declared as containment zones where restrictions will be effective from Wednesday till July 28 midnight. Four urban bodies of Mungeli district will also witness restrictions during this period, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:06 IST
A 7-day lockdown will be enforced in municipal limits of Raipur and Birgaon in Chhattisgarh from Wednesday during which only essential activities will be allowed, officials said. A similar lockdown will be in place in twenty other urban bodies, including three municipal corporations of four districts, an official said.

"In Raipur district, 1,252 positive cases have been reported till Monday, of which over 1,000 cases were reported in the last one month itself," he said. The entire area under Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Birgaon Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been declared as containment zones where restrictions will be effective from Wednesday till July 28 midnight.

Four urban bodies of Mungeli district will also witness restrictions during this period, he said. Similarly, Ambikapur Municipal Corporation area in Surguja district has been declared a containment zone from Wednesday midnight till July 29 midnight while 10 urban bodies of Durg district will have restrictions during the same period, he said.

The lockdown will be effective in Korba Municipal Corporation and four other cities in Korba district from Wednesday till July 28 midnight, he said. "All government, semi-government and private offices will remain closed during the lockdown. Officials and employees will work from home, Public transport services including buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws will not operate," he said.

"Private vehicles engaged in essential services or transportation of essential commodities will be allowed to operate. Commercial cargo vehicles will operate in prohibitory zones during night hours. All shops, commercial institutions and weekly markets will remain closed. Wine shops will be closed in most of the prohibited areas," he added. However, certain relaxations have been allowed for factories, construction and labour works in both containment zones, and employers will have to pay for treatment if any staff is found infected, the official said.

"Selling of vegetables, fruits, eggs, mutton, chicken, fish etc will be allowed in morning in time slots during the lockdown. Home delivery of milk and newspapers will be allowed in time slots. Banks will function with minimum strength," he informed. Lockdown has been imposed in Bemetara district from Tuesday till August 2 while nine urban bodies of Balodabazar district will witness restrictions from Tuesday midnight till July 28 midnight.

Besides, lockdown and will be in place in Bilaspur Municipal Corporation, and Bilha and Bodri Nagar Panchayats of Bilaspur district from July 23 morning till July 31 evening, while it will be in force in Rajnandgaon municipal corporation from July 23 midnight till July 29 midnight, he said. All urban bodies of Janjgir-Champa district will see restrictions from July 24 till July 30, he added.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 5,598 COVID-19 cases till Monday, with 1,626 being active ones..

