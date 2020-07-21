Hyderabad: Parents protest against school for barring students from online classes over non-payment of fees

Parents of school children in Hyderabad staged a protest in front of St Andrews School in Telangana's Bowenpally on Tuesday accusing the school authorities of barring students from attending online classes due to non-payment of tuition fees. The parents alleged that the school authorities were charging the full amount of tuition fees, which they say was against the government orders.

Sushma Thakur, one of the parents told ANI, "The most important point is that, if the parent is unable to pay the fees, they are blocking the student from attending the online classes. This commercialisation of online classes is wrong. We demand justice against such measures." Another parent, Sabita Jain, said that the school management was not ready to talk to the parents about the issue.

"We are already suffering, we don't want our children to suffer. If there is a delay in the payment of fees demanded by the school, they are adding late fees also. We request the authorities to take necessary action against the school," she added. Last week, the parents of children studying at the St Andrews School had staged a similar protest in front of the school against the fees collected by the management, which they deemed as unreasonable amid the pandemic. (ANI)