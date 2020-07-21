210 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, tally nears 5K

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,849 on Tuesday with 210 more people testing positive, according to a state health department bulletin. Dehradun district reported a maximum of 65 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Haridwar (52), Udham Singh Nagar (34), Tehri (21), Uttarkashi (16), Nainital (15), Almora (5) and Champawat (2), the bulletin said.

A total of 3,297 people have recovered from the infection and 38 have migrated out of the state. Uttarakhand has seen 55 deaths linked to the coronavirus so far, it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,459.